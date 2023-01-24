Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lemonade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.