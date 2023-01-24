Analyzing Dominari (DOMH) & Its Competitors

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dominari to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.53 billion $80.65 million -14.05

Dominari’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s peers have a beta of 4.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.67% -6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 678 1259 25 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Dominari’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dominari peers beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

