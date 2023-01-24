Financial Analysis: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Locafy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 5.15 $1.38 billion $2.28 31.13 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 18 7 0 2.19 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $103.76, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Locafy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 16.07% 8.86% 6.62% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Locafy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.