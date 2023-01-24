Head-To-Head Comparison: CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) vs. Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Eyenovia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CytoDyn has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CytoDyn and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -435.68% Eyenovia N/A -80.28% -54.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytoDyn and Eyenovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn $270,000.00 872.33 -$210.82 million N/A N/A Eyenovia $14.00 million 5.50 -$12.78 million ($0.57) -3.74

Eyenovia has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn.

Summary

Eyenovia beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The firm is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression, and mydriasis. The company was founded by Sean Ianchulev on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

