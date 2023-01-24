Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMEGF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

