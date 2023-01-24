Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,526 shares of company stock valued at $114,791. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
