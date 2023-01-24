Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $205.52

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.52.
FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.34. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
