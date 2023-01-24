Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $205.52

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.52.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FedEx Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.34. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

