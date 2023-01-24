Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

CINF stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

