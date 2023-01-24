iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $4.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iQIYI by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

