iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $4.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of IQ stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iQIYI by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
