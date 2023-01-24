Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $235.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Up 0.3 %

RHHBY stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roche

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.