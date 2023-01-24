Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $235.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Roche Trading Up 0.3 %
RHHBY stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
