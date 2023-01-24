Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $71.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $50.61 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.