Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$21.90

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

