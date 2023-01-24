Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 764.50

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.47).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.74) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.91) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.73) to GBX 711 ($8.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 637.50 ($7.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,656.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 605.62. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 690.50 ($8.55).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

