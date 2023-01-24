Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

