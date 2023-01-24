Analysts Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Target Price at C$42.56

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TSE KBL opened at C$28.93 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.84. The firm has a market cap of C$311.66 million and a PE ratio of 60.27.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$73.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

