Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
About Kunlun Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.