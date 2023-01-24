Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

