Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Rises By 6.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Trading Down 5.4 %
KCCFF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Kutcho Copper
