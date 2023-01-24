Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSPHF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

