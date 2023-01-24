London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LDNXF opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

