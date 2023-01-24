Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

LEMIF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

