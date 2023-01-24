StockNews.com Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

