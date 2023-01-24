Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will earn $8.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 12.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.