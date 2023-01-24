Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.15. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altimmune by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.