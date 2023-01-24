Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.3 %

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

RCH opened at C$37.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

