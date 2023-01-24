EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182 over the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

