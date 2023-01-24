Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Review

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05% Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DouYu International and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential downside of 38.17%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Rumble.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Rumble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.41 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -14.31 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Summary

DouYu International beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

