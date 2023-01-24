Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) versus S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and S4 Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.38 $21.04 million $0.27 25.52 S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and S4 Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.54%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagwell beats S4 Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

