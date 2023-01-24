Critical Analysis: Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) vs. GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) and Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GT Biopharma and Oragenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 781.83%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Oragenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.6% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of GT Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GT Biopharma and Oragenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$58.01 million ($1.01) -0.94 Oragenics $90,000.00 9,345.30 -$15.71 million ($0.13) -55.15

Oragenics has higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GT Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and Oragenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -187.49% -127.12% Oragenics -7,467.43% -96.34% -77.57%

Risk and Volatility

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oragenics beats GT Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product, GTB-3550, is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

