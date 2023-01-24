Analyzing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 9.85 N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.21 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.32

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.75%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.