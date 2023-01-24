Critical Review: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $122.22 million 1.16 $16.44 million $2.30 8.95 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.40 $13.62 million $4.36 6.82

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 13.45% 9.59% 0.86% Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

