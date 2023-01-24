Critical Analysis: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services 3.98% 3.56% 2.56% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Energy Services and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $764.62 million 1.28 -$42.22 million $0.52 16.50 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.14 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Select Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

58.4% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Select Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Select Energy Services and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

