Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Critical Analysis

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.90 $12.66 million $0.08 272.16 United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -23.90

This table compares Cadre and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadre and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.67%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Cadre beats United Health Products on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

