Pharming Group (PHGUF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) is one of 976 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pharming Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $198.87 million $16.00 million 36.26 Pharming Group Competitors $1.82 billion $246.33 million -6.58

Pharming Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pharming Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group 14.90% 15.52% 7.77% Pharming Group Competitors -3,334.66% -179.78% -35.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharming Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 3720 14265 40369 680 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.74%. Given Pharming Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

