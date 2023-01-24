Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.09

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160,697 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

