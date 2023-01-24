Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BC opened at $80.17 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

