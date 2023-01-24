Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,448.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,448.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.31) to GBX 9,630 ($119.23) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

