Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $52.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Futu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Futu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $53.51 on Friday. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.