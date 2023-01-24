Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 821

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 821 ($10.16).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.59) price target on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:STAN opened at GBX 703.80 ($8.71) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.32. The company has a market cap of £20.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,099.69.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

