Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $109.17

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock worth $175,371,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $87.83 on Friday. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

