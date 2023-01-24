Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $116.92

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.