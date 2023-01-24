PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG opened at $130.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

