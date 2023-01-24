Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,957 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,957 ($36.61).

A number of research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($36.34) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,938 ($36.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,941.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,913.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,192.54. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

