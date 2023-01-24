Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price at $113.50

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

