Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,228.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,228.33 ($39.97).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($43.33) to GBX 2,640 ($32.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($44.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.22) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

In related news, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($112,764.64). In other Wizz Air news, insider Charlotte Andsager purchased 4,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($112,764.64). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.86), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,455,718.81).

Wizz Air Price Performance

About Wizz Air

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,839 ($35.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,298.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,059.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,867 ($60.26).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.