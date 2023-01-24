Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Lucid Group Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The business had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

