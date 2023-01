Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold is a junior exploration and development gold company led by an experienced management team that holds a large equity stake. The Company’s main focus and efforts is in the advancement of its 100% owned North Bullfrog project – a new Nevada gold discovery.

