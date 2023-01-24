StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

