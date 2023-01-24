Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
