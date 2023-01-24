Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $43.63 Average PT from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,441,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

