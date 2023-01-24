Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.42 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Citizens

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.